The Fayette County Recycling Convenience Center, 105 Romeo Lane, Uniontown, will be closed for paving Wednesday, Nov. 17 through Saturday, Nov. 20.
The center will also be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving and Thursday, Dec. 23 in observance of Christmas.
On Tuesdays, Nov. 23, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14, the center will be open for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be no Saturday hours throughout November or December.
Other than these exceptions, hours are Monday and Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.
For additional information, call the Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.