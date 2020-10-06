With the deadline extended to Oct. 31 to file information for the Census, Fayette County officials are urging residents who have not yet answered the questionnaire to do so.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 64% of those in Fayette have responded since April 1. The bulk of those — nearly 40% — completed the form online.
The deadline to respond was initially Oct. 5.
Art Cappella, the chief community development specialist for the county’s office of Planning, Zoning and Community Development, said it’s not too late for everyone to participate.
“Our focus has been to fully count Fayette” Cappella said, adding that doing so is quick, easy and confidential. “It’s so very important for those who haven’t completed surveys to do so now.”
According to the state Department of Community and Economic Development, every citizen not counted is equivalent to a $2,100 deduction from the overall funding earmarked for Fayette County.
Through the Census, Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vince Vicites and Scott Dunn hope to maintain the country’s fourth-class status, but to do so requires increased participation from all communities in the survey’s final month.
If Fayette’s population is below 145,000 during this count, as it was in last, the county will drop a class, becoming a fifth-class county.
A 2018 population estimate put the county at 130,441 residents.
Lohr said Fayette needs to keep its class because many sources base their funding from the class of a county; he added that Fayette County needs to show that it’s growing and will continue to grow. He noted Census data has been used to determine funding for COVID-19 relief.
“We don’t know what we’ll need from the state and federal government,” Lohr said. “Important to get a close and accurate count as we can get.”
Cappella said those who respond to the 2020 Census will help to shape Fayette County’s future.
“When everyone is counted, Fayette communities can get the funding they need for things like healthcare, education, emergency services, roads, bridges and so much more,” Cappella said. “Census data also helps determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress.”
Census data is used in various ways, including determination of the annual distribution of more than $675 billion in federal funds back to tribal, state and local governments. It also helps forecast future transportation needs; determine areas eligible for housing assistance and rehabilitation loans; plan and implement emergency response and other programs and services; design facilities for people with disabilities, the elderly and children; predict housing needs for all population segments; plan for hospitals, nursing homes, clinics and more.
“I’d like to reiterate that it’s not too late to be counted, so please take the time to do so,” Cappella said. “It really does make a difference.”
As mandated by the U.S. Constitution, the nationwide Census is conducted via a distributed survey form every 10 years as an official recording of the country’s population.
The Census allows federal, state and local governments to conduct fair redistricting, provides statistical support for grant applications, helps communities plan for future needs and more.
The Census questionnaire can be filled out online at www.2020census.gov, by phone at 1-844-330-2020 or by mail. All responses are confidential and protected under Title 13 of the U.S. Code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.