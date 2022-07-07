Pennsylvania school districts are required to pass a budget by June 30 each year. School districts are now finalizing their spending plans. Following is a roundup of some area school districts and the final budgets they have adopted for the 2022-23 school year.
Albert Gallatin Area School District
Albert Gallatin Area School District recently adopted its $60,199,447 2022-23 spending plan.
The budget did not include a tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 15.592.
The district used about $380,624 from its fund balance to balance revenues and expenditures.
Connellsville Area School District
The Connellsville Area School District has adopted a 2022-23 final budget in the amount of $82,972,071 that does not include a tax increase.
The millage rate remains at 14.2481 mills. The school district has not had a real estate tax increase in the past seven years.
The newly adopted budget reflects a 2.34% increase over the 2021-22 budget of $81,021,793.
The district said costs for programs related to learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be funded with additional funds the school district received from the federal government under the ARP ESSER funds.
Frazier School District
Frazier School Board recently adopted a 2022-23 final general fund budget of $20,302,984, which includes a real estate tax increase of .9622 mills.
The millage rate is set at 21.0098.
The tax increase means that a home with an assessed value of $100,000 will pay an additional $96.22 in property taxes.
There are no capital projects planned for the upcoming school year.
Laurel Highlands School District
Homeowners in the Laurel Highlands School District will see a slight real estate tax increase next school year.
The board of directors recently adopted a 2022-23 spending plan in the amount of $59,347,728, which includes a millage rate increase of .25 mills.
That means a homeowner with a home assessed at $100,000 will see a tax increase of about $25.
The millage rate is set at 19.3034 mills.
Uniontown Area School District
Uniontown Area School District has adopted a 2022-23 final budget in the amount of $57,947,029.
There is no tax increase, and the millage rate remains at 16.64 mills.
