Fayette County tax collectors will receive an additional 35 cents per bill next year.
On Thursday, the commissioners unanimously voted to set the pay rate for tax collectors in the county at $3.05 per bill, up from the current rate of $2.70 per bill.
The increased rate goes is effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2025.
Dunbar Township Tax Collector and Fayette County Tax Collectors Association President Marigrace Butela, said during public comment following the vote that she had been asked by the association to send a letter to the commissioners, asking for an increase of at least $1.
Butela said the tax collectors took an 85% cut in the rate in 2006 and even though the commissioners had voted to increase the rate by 50 cents in 2018, she said they’re still nowhere near getting back to what they had lost.
She added that the past year has been stressful due to COVID-19, especially for tax collectors as they were on their own to sanitize their offices, and fit them with other protective measures.
“We were really hoping for that $1 or at least 50 cents per bill,” she said.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said the commissioners would have liked to do more, but have major concerns and gray areas ahead with big projects like the construction of the new county prison.
“We’re just trying to do our best,” Lohr said. “Hopefully, in four years, we can do better.”
Lohr and Commissioner Scott Dunn voted for the increase. Commissioner Vince Vicites, who has COVID-19, was absent during Thursday’s meeting.
In other business, the commissioners unanimously voted to adopt the Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution.
In March, the commissioners tabled the final vote to approve the resolution, which states that the county does not recognize the enforcement of any new laws that alter Second Amendment rights.
While the initial vote of the resolution attracted many to voice their opinion on the matter, Thursday’s vote had no public comment regarding that issue.
In other business, the commissioners voted:
n To award bids for the expansion project for the conference room in the Fayette County Courthouse to Ar Tech Group LLC for General Construction at $110,900, to Westmoreland Electric Service LLC for electrical construction at $65,800 and to Whitby Plumbing and HVAC LLC for plumbing construction at $9,940.
n To make a $1,500 donation to the Uniontown Library as requested by the county assessment office. The library made space available to the department on short notice to hold assessment appeal hearings in while the courthouse was closed because of COVID-19.
