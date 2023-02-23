The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency has updated its hazard mitigation plan.
Thursday, February 23, 2023 4:35 AM
The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency has updated its hazard mitigation plan.
The county is required by law to update its plan every five years. The latest renewal was completed in September 2022, receiving approval from the state and federal emergency management agencies and adopted by the Fayette County commissioners.
“We’re now in the process of having all the municipalities that participated in the planning process formally adopt the plan, which will then become their official plan in the event of any emergencies,” said Fayette County EMA Director Roy Shipley.
He said the plan is required to ensure eligibility for certain types of state and federal relief funding in disaster situations, making municipalities’ participation crucial, and he believed 38 of the county’s 42 municipalities participate for the update.
Mitigation is defined as methods to reduce the vulnerability of the county’s populace and property to injury and loss resulting from natural and manmade disasters.
“We’re now putting the plan together through annual updates that help us prepare for when we do this every five years,” Shipley said. “We’ve already been approved for a $105,000 Hazard Mitigation Grant from Region 3 to help with that process.”
The plan’s next update will be in 2027.
