Fayette County is updating its Hazard Mitigation Plan in an ongoing effort to make the county safer.
In early June, the Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) began updating the plan, which is required by law every five years.
The latest renewal set for Fayette County is September 2022.
Mitigation is recognized as methods to reduce the vulnerability of the populace and property of the county to injury and loss resulting from natural and man-made disasters.
FCEMA Director Roy Shipley said the plan is required to ensure eligibility for certain types of state and federal disaster relief funding in the event of a disaster, making municipalities’ participation even more crucial.
The agency held a series of open houses at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport, hosted by the county’s mitigation planners with Michael Baker International.
The sessions covered such topics as the planning update’s overall “target actions”; a review of the hazards currently identified in the plan, which includes their vulnerabilities and changes over the last five years; individual actions identified by each municipality on which they’d like to participate and build, and success stories municipalities have experienced from past mitigation actions over the last planning cycle.
“It’s great to see so many of the municipalities involved in this planning process,” said FCEMA Planner/Trainer Jim Bittner. “This plan, while it is the county’s plan, is only successful with buy-in and input from our municipalities, as it affects them more directly than it does the county.”
The Federal Emergency Management Agency currently receives annual updates from county officials; that information will be compiled and updated next year for submission of the final plan.
Once approved, Fayette municipalities will again have the option to adopt the county’s new Hazard Mitigation Plan in lieu of their own plan.
“This is a collaborative effort, working with each of our municipalities, so everyone has the opportunity to provide input relative to their needs and concerns,” said Commissioner Dave Lohr. “This isn’t a simple ‘how-to’ manual that proscribes how to mitigate a disaster, but rather guidelines for what to do and how to proceed.”
Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn said having an updated plan in place is crucial to the safety and development of all communities countywide.
“The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency has proven to be essential and more than capable of taking the lead during disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, flooding and substantial snowfalls,” Dunn said.
“By updating our plan every five years, we maintain a level of preparedness that allows us to react accordingly in all situations,” said Fayette County Commissioner Vince Vicites. “Our emergency management agency does a great job and always knows what actions to take when disaster strikes.”
Bittner said the efforts are important because the changes allow the county to build a resilience for the residents and visitors to the county.
“We can make Fayette County a safer place to live and visit by taking steps to mitigate hazards and limit damages that can destroy our homes and businesses,” Bittner said.
