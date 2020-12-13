Fayette County’s new recycling program will receive a grant to make the new recycling center a reality.
The state Department of Environmental Protection recently announced the county would receive a $350,000 grant under its Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act for enhancements to drop-off recycling, education and recycling processing.
The money will also go toward purchasing the former Goodwill Recycling Center, additional haul-all recycling drop-off bins and new collection equipment.
“Our goal is to offer a self-serve, drive-through recycling center for our residents, not only for traditional recyclable materials, but for hard-to-recycle appliances, electronics and tires, as well,” said county Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea .
Last month, Fayette County Commissioners Dave Lohr, Vincent Vicites and Scott Dunn entered into a sales agreement with Goodwill Industries to purchase its former recycling center for $225,750 and its adjoining, 6.27-acre lot for $31,500.
In May, Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania opted to leave the industry and close its long-standing recycling center.
The county has since entered into an agreement with Carry All Products Inc. of Connellsville for hauling services as well as Superior Fine Grind LLC of South Connellsville for processing services.
“Once the former Goodwill center is operational through the county, residents will be able to drop off their regular recycling at the center, where it will then be transferred to our Connellsville partners for processing,” Shea said, adding that she has had a vision of a convenience center for recycling for the county’s citizens. “It’s also very exciting for us to finally be able to offer a one-stop recycling center for citizens’ hard-to-recycle items all year long.”
Along with hard-to-recycle items, the future self-service center will accept plastics, cardboard, aluminum/bi-metal cans, mixed paper and glass.
The DEP previously awarded a grant to the county to implement the first phase of the new recycling program’s expansion, which includes purchasing more than 20 new haul-all recycling drop-off bins, which have been placed throughout the county.
The bins have significantly increased citizens’ abilities to participate in recycling, especially in municipalities where regular recycling initiatives are not in place.
Shea said this grant is just the next step in the process, as more haul-all bins and additional program growth opportunities will become available over the next few years.
“I just want to keep expanding and working toward future grants,” Shea said. “The best thing we can do for our environment is make recycling more convenient for our Fayette County residents.”
For more information, contact Shea at sshea@fayettepa.org or call the Fayette County Recycling Hotline at 724-430-4884.
