The newly-revamped recycling program in Fayette County has caught the attention of a collegiate study and may influence similar programs across the state.
Last summer, the Department of Environmental, Geographical and Geological Science at Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania surveyed selected counties and municipalities in the state with the goal of guiding policies related to waste management and recycling across the state.
The department worked with Fayette County Recycling Coordinator/Stormwater Manager Sheila Shea to compile data for its rural recycling study, which was funded by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.
Shea was asked to provide information about the county’s total population served by recycling collection, all past and present recycling facilities, challenges and opportunities she’s encountered as recycling coordinator, how she plans to address anticipated challenges and opportunities in the future, key areas for improving policies governing waste and recycling statewide, and examples of outreach materials distributed to county residents.
“We’ve worked hard over the last few years to redesign our recycling program and turn it into something that is truly state-of-the-art, with the capacity to achieve great sustainability and success for our county and environment,” Shea said. “It’s exciting to be able to share that progress with other counties in the hopes of inspiring their recycling endeavors.”
The study was conducted by Dr. Jennifer J. Haney of Bloomsburg’s Department of Environmental, Geographical and Geological Sciences.
She said the study is the first of its kind conducted in Pennsylvania, putting Fayette County at the forefront of the state’s recycling industry.
“We employed the use of in-depth studies detailing the development and implementation of successful waste management and recycling programs in rural counties in Pennsylvania,” Haney said. “Counties were selected by (state Department of Environmental Protection) region to highlight the geographic considerations and diversity in recycling collection programs and services offered to residents throughout the state, challenges and successes.”
Haney said the results will direct policymakers to the growing challenges faced by rural counties and municipalities as well as propose solutions for improving access to and funding of recycling programs in the state.
“My hope is that, by sharing the trials and tribulations we’ve gone through with our program, as well as how we are steadily moving forward, maybe we can help other Pennsylvania counties that may be searching for ways to start or expand their existing recycling programs,” Shea said.
Haney will present the study’s results at the annual Professional Recyclers of Pennsylvania (PROP) meeting in July, as well as at future meetings of the American Association of Geographers (AAG).
The results of the rural recycling study will be available in the coming weeks.
“Once it’s complete, Fayette County Recycling will serve as a prototype for Pennsylvania, with one of the best materials processing centers in Connellsville, in CAP (Carry All Products) Recycling,” Commissioner Vince Vicites said.
Commissioner Scott Dunn said the county has put a lot of time and thought into designing its recycling program.
“We took many trips to other counties to see how they run their recycling programs, and we’ve had many discussions with the DEP along the way,” Dunn said. “We ended up using a hybrid approach, which includes our drop-off bins at various locations, as well as a centralized convenience center which will more readily accommodate hard-to-recycle items.”
Commissioner Chairman Dave Lohr said he’s not surprised that Fayette County’s recycling program is receiving accolades.
“Fayette County is gaining a reputation as being on the cutting edge on every front, and recycling is just another example of where we are leading the way,” Lohr said.
For more information about the Fayette County Recycling Program, visit www.fayettecountypa.org
