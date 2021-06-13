The number of mass food distributions from the Fayette County Community Action Agency Food Bank has declined from last year, though organizers say a need still exists.
“It seems the needs of the mass distributions are starting to decrease,” said David Bork, project manager for the FCCAA Food Bank. “We’re seeing less families as folks are getting back on their feet and back to work, which is fantastic.”
But, Bork said, as the frequency of distributions slow, the number of those coming to the agency’s food pantry for help is increasing.
Last year, when some food pantries were temporarily closed due to the pandemic, Bork said many people had to decide whether to find a still-open pantry or go to a distribution to receive assistance.
Countywide distributions, where recipients were not required to show proof of income to receive food, started appearing last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bork said Fayette County has held about 33 distributions since March 2020, and FCCAA has served over 20,000 families while still operating its pantry system.
He added that the number of families at a mass distribution peaked at 725 families for one event in 2020. The average number of families served at a distribution is between 200 to 500 families, he said.
Each family receives a box of shelf-stable food items as well as perishable food items like milk, eggs, bakery items and frozen meats.
Bork said local businesses like Jackson Farms, Bimbo Bakery, D’Amico Wholesale and Uniontown Walmart have helped by donating food for the distributions and the pantries. Places around the county, including the Uniontown Mall and Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus, have offered places to hold them.
Bork said as life continues to return to normal, the FCCAA Food Bank will continue addressing community members’ needs.
“We’re here to bridge that hunger gap,” Bork said.
The food bank is also accepting volunteers and donations to help with its operations.
“A lot of people want to donate food, and that’s always welcome, but we can stretch monetary donations,” he said. “And there’s always volunteer opportunities in our warehouse.”
Anyone interested in volunteering, donating or in need of assistance can call the FCCAA Food Bank at 724-580-7001.
