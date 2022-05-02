Fayette County Community Action Agency, Inc. (FCCAA) was recognized by the state during National Reentry Week for the agency’s Home 4 Good – Justice Involved program, which provides housing help to those released from state prisons who have difficulty finding a place to live and an effective home plan.
Performance objectives for the program include a reduction in the number of identified individuals experiencing homelessness and an increase in homelessness prevention. Through housing services, comprehensive case management and close monitoring, the program works to minimize recidivism, increase community safety and save taxpayer money.
According to Vince Karabin, Community Re-Entry Division Parole Agent 2, estimated savings to taxpayers are about $45,000 per individual annually.
“With the 36 individuals FCCAA has served alone in the first two years of this program, Pennsylvania taxpayers have been saved over $1.5 million,” Karabin said.
Through partnership with the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, the Federal Home Loan Bank Pittsburgh, state prisons, Community Correction Centers, and landlords, FCCAA has provided released individuals throughout Fayette, Greene, Washington, Westmoreland, Butler, Clarion, Clearfield, Indiana, Venango and Warren counties with housing assistance as the first step toward successful reentry into society and movement toward self-sufficiency.
FCCAA Project Manager Mallory McCune said 11 people have completed the program, with nine gaining employment and taking over a lease for their own housing.
“So far in year two, eight individuals have successfully completed the program,” she said.
National Reentry Week is observed annually during the last week of April, which is also known as Second Chance Month.
