Federal agents raided a Brownsville home last week as a part of an international mission to arrest child predators.
Agents from the Pittsburgh office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) executed a residential search warrant Nov. 5 in Brownsville to search for evidence of possession and distribution of child pornography, according to an ICE press release.
The investigation into the suspect was based on information provided to federal authorities from Kik, an instant messaging mobile app. The information indicated a suspect was using the app to distribute child pornography files.
Officials did not detail whether the search led to an arrest, and did not release the suspect's name or address.
The investigation was a part of Operation Protected Childhood, and yielded 113 arrests on two continents. Raids were also conducted in North Carolina, Florida, Tennessee, California and Colorado, resulting in nine arrests. More than 100 arrests were made in Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Panama.
"This collaborative effort by ICE's Homeland Security Investigations and its foreign law enforcement partners has put dangerous criminals behind bars and, most importantly, has led to the rescue of innocent children," said ICE Attaché for Brazil and Bolivia, Robert Fuentes Jr. "Thank you to our Brazilian partners for their unwavering efforts over the last five years to combat child exploitation through Operation Protected Childhood. And to our partners who have most recently joined our operation, we look forward to the continued fight and relentless effort to put a stop to this horrific crime."
