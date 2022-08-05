Two Connellsville men were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly filing fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment assistance benefits.
A federal grand jury in Pittsburgh indicted Joshua DeWitt, 36, and Terrence Newmeyer Jr., 45, on charges of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud this week.
DeWitt was the owner of RC Auto Sales in Connellsville, where he employed Newmeyer.
According to the indictment, the two men allegedly filed a series of fraudulent applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits and Paycheck Protection Program loans on behalf of customers of RC Auto Sales.
The men used the for themselves and DeWitt’s business, accepting them as payment for vehicles and services sold by RC Auto Sales, according to the indictment.
“The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program and the Payroll Protection Program were created to provide emergency financial assistance to eligible individuals and companies that were suffering from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to disrupt these fraud schemes and prosecute people who exploit these programs for personal enrichment.”
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said the matter was a two-year investigation in conjunction with the Pennsylvania State Police and the U.S. Department of Labor.
“The prosecution team of myself, Assistant District Attorney Sean Lementowski and Assistant District Attorney William Martin, developed a thorough and detailed case against Joshua DeWitt, Terrance Newmeyer and RC Auto Sales of Connellsville, Pa., for corrupt organization, dealing in illegal proceeds and theft,” Bower said, adding that he contacted Chung for her office to review the investigation and then to prosecute.
If found guilty, the men could be sentenced to 30 years in prison, a fine of $1 million, or both, based on the seriousness of the offense and prior criminal history, if any.
