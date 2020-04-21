The federal judge found a former South Connellsville police officer was doing his job when he participated in DUI patrols at a borough social club, and could not sue for alleged violations of his First Amendment rights.
Last year, the patrolman, Alex Byers, sued the borough, Mayor Jerry Reagan, Councilman Don Ringer and former mayor Jim Manges, contending they targeted him for unfair discipline because of increased patrols near the South Connellsville Fireman’s Club. The suit alleged Reagan, Ringer and Manges were members or supporters of the club.
The patrols were started in 2015 under the direction of former borough police chief Russell Miller.
According to the suit, Ringer and Reagan were elected to borough council in 2017, and Manges was appointed mayor of the borough. Byers alleged he was unfairly disciplined after that occurred, and felt he had no choice but to quit his job in April 2018.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge, however, ruled earlier this month that patrols of the club were within Byers’ job duties and did not amount to “expressive conduct” that is protected under the First Amendment. Dodge dismissed the suit with prejudice, meaning Byers cannot refile the same claims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.