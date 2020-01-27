A U.S. magistrate judge recommended dismissing claims for punitive damages in a lawsuit brought against Fayette County over its prison conditions.
Steve Lubic filed the suit last year, contending that he was picked up on a warrant on Feb. 7, 2017 and lodged in the county lockup until Feb. 13, 2017, without having a bond hearing.
The suit claims he was entitled to a bond hearing, and employees at the lockup did not ensure he had one before accepting him into the prison. The filing also contends he was “forced to live in deplorable conditions,” including lacking of fresh water and uncontaminated food, and was deprived of the basic necessities.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly found that punitive damages – or damages mean to punish beyond what actual damages occurred – cannot be collected from municipalities. The suit names Fayette County, its prison board, former warden Brian Miller and prison employees T.J. Fike and Lou Krukowsky.
On the remaining two counts – prison conditions and being denied a bond hearing after Lubic was arrested – Kelly denied a motion to dismiss the county’s prison board.
The suit, filed last Feb. 8, did not initially name the prison board. An amended filing later in the year did, prompting county attorneys to argue the prison board was added beyond the two-year statute of limitations to sue.
Kelly noted in her recommendations that the prison board members received notice of the suit, and “knew or should have known that an action would have been brought against it based on the allegations in the plaintiff’s original complaint.”
Kelly wrote that the original complaint notes policies that the board oversees.
“Based on plaintiff’s allegations directed toward the policymakers of the Fayette County Prison, the Fayette County Prison Board was on notice of the potential claims against it,” she wrote.
Kelly also recommended dismissing all of the counts filed against state police Trooper Matthew Uram, who arrested Lubic and transported him to the prison.
Kelly noted Uram’s only involvement in the case occurred on Feb. 7, 2017. Because the suit was filed on Feb. 8, 2019, it was beyond the two-year statute of limitations.
