A federal judge denied a motion to dismiss the age discrimination lawsuit filed by Fayette County’s former chief public defender.
Jeffrey Whiteko, 62, was fired from the post in January. He worked for the county for 37 years and headed the public defender’s office for nearly 20 of them.
He sued, claiming county officials used pretextual reasons for the firing, including blaming him for a shooting a local magistrate’s office in 2018 because he’d “over scheduled” court appearances on that day.
Whiteko’s lawyer maintained the caseload was comparable to any other day.
A county attorney contended the suit should be dismissed, noting that Whiteko had been disciplined or reprimanded three times in two years, and age had nothing to do with his termination. The other reprimands dealt with a lawyer in the office appearing late for court because a prior hearing ran long, and Whiteko’s delay in filing appearances on cases.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Maureen P. Kelly rejected the county’s argument last week, and will allow the case to proceed. Kelly noted in her brief opinion that, “the discipline occurred under circumstances that create an inference that (Whiteko’s) age was a motivating factor and younger employees were not disciplined for the same practices.”
Fayette County is the lone defendant in the suit.
