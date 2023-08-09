Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School has secured a $75,000 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant that will provide security enhancement at the Connellsville school.
Recent Headlines
- State police arrest Morgantown man in possession of stolen car, firearm
- FEMA grant to provide security upgrades at Geibel Catholic
- Washington woman sentenced to prison for death involving fentanyl-laced cocaine
- State police searching for two missing Smithfield teenagers
- Company withdraws application for injection well in Nicholson Township
- New direction: John hired to coach Geibel Catholic boys basketball team
- Yellow Jackets picked to finish 7th in PAC preseason poll
- Stalnaker, Crum win inaugural Duck Hollow Senior Open
- FCO notebook: Voytish cruises to second-straight juniors crown
- Six-pack: Enslen pulls away from Calvaresi for FCO title
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.