The Mountain Watershed Association wants children to experience the great outdoors, and the watershed’s Ecology Education and Outreach program’s get-out-and-explore backpacks will be filled with ways to do it.
“They’ll have different curriculum, guidebooks and materials they’ll need to get outside and learn along our trails,” watershed Executive Director Ashley Funk said Tuesday. “These backpacks will also be available to anyone who wants to come to our office to pick them up.”
The organization will be able to create those backpacks thanks to grant funding from the Community Foundation of Fayette County.
CFFC gathered the 15 grant recipients who received a total of $36,333, offering representatives from each a chance to speak about what the money will support during a spring grant presentation on Tuesday.
“This morning, we’re here to recognize the great work that you all do and the organizations you represent,” said Renee Couser, CFFC executive director.
The CFFC is an organization that helps define charitable needs and connects donors with causes that matter to them. The organization also supports nonprofits and invests charitable assets for the betterment of communities.
Some of the grants were awarded through CFFC’s Building a Stronger Fayette Grant endowment program, which started in 2020.
“If the pandemic taught us anything, it was that the needs of the community can change very quickly and rapidly so we wanted to ensure our grant-making process continues in perpetuity,” Couser said.
Eight organizations received money through that grant: Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center, CASA of Fayette County, Christian Church of Connellsville, Christian Layman Corps., Connellsville Area Career and Technology Center, State Theatre Center for the Arts, The Salvation Army and the Uniontown Public Library.
Pastor Matt Goldsberry, board president of Alternatives.Yes Pregnancy Support Center, said they will use the funds for the Grand Family Program, which helps support grandparents raising their grandchildren due to a parent’s death, incarceration or other absence.
“Over 90,000 grandparents in (Pennsylvania) are currently raising grandchildren,” Goldsberry said.
Other CFFC grants were awarded to Fayette EMS, Fayette Community Action Agency, Ohiopyle-Stewart VFC, Fayette County Cultural Trust, Lafayette Manor, Great Meadows Garden Club and the Mountain Watershed Association.
Dan Cocks, executive director of the Fayette County Cultural Trust, said the funding will go toward the organization’s Downtown Beautification Project to put fresh soil in the 40-plus planters in the downtown area along with fresh flowers. The funding will also be used to repaint the metal bird feeders in those planters.
“We put money back into the community and help it grow,” Cocks said.
Couser said CFFC received 40 grant applications this cycle.
For more information on the CFFC and its grant program, visit www.cffayettepa.org or call 724-437-8600.
