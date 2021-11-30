The last day to pay the school real estate taxes without penalty, including installment payments, is Tuesday, Nov. 30. The office will have extended hours on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Masks are required when paying taxes at the office, and social distancing is recommended. The office accepts cash, checks, money orders and online payments. Visit www.GovPayNow.com, enter pay location code A003gi or call 1-888-604-7888. The online agency charges a service fee of 2.10% and paying with an e-check is $1.50.
For more information or questions contact Marigrace Butela, Dunbar Township tax collector at 724-626-0804 or email dunbartownshiptaxoffice@yahoo.com.
