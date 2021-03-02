A fire ripped through a barn on Grandview Road in Bullskin Township early Tuesday morning, killing two pigs and resulting in the loss of expensive equipment.
Kyle Quinn, chief of Bullskin Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire was called in by the owners at 2:46 a.m., after they were awoken by the sound of popping noises coming from the barn.
Quinn said high winds fueled the fire and icy conditions hindered their efforts.
“High winds when the initial call came in made the fire spread rapidly,” he said. “There were very cold temperatures and extremely icy conditions up there, so it made it more difficult for us.”
Quinn said the large barn was a total loss, but they were able to put the fire out and protect an adjacent tool shed that was starting to catch fire, as well as a few silos. He said there were cows and pigs, as well as expensive farm equipment, in the barn when the fire started. The cows all escaped the fire, but two pigs didn’t make it out. No people were injured in the fire.
Due to the heavy damage to the building, Quinn said there is no way to determine what caused the fire, but he said officials do not suspect foul play. The cause of the fire will be ruled undetermined.
In addition to Bullskin Volunteer Fire Department, many other fire departments were called for assistance, as water is sparce in the area, including Saltlick Township, Chestnut Ridge, Connellsville Township, Mount Pleasant, Calumet, Normalville, Springfield Township, Norvelt, Trauger, East Huntingdon and Kecksburg.
