Fire destroyed a house at 113 Weinbrenner Ave. in New Salem Tuesday morning while the homeowners were out of state.
Rich Herilla, assistant fire chief for Tower Hill Volunteer Fire Company, said neighbors next door called in the fire at 8:23 a.m. No one was home, and the owners, James and Nellree Burnham, were out of state when the fire started.
“It was already fully involved when the first engine got on scene,” Herilla said.
Chris Chambliss, son of the homeowners, said the home was his parents’ primary house, and they were currently at their second home out of state.
Emma Shaul, girlfriend of Chambliss, said the neighbor who noticed the fire heard a sort of explosion in the house before it caught fire.
Also responding, in addition to Tower Hill, were Republic, Adah, Grindstone, Isabella, La Belle, New Salem and Footedale fire companies.
Herilla said they do not know how the fire started. The fire marshal will be called to investigate the cause.
