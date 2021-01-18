A Perry Township home in Fayette County caught fire Sunday evening while its two residents were out to dinner.
The house, at 527 Harmony Church Road, was around 80% destroyed, said AJ Boni, the township’s volunteer fire chief.
The fire was first called in by a neighbor at 6:45 p.m. and other calls came in as the fire grew, he said. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Boni said it looks as though it may have been started by a heater in the front room.
The fire companies that responded to the fire include Perry Township, Fayette City, Washington Township, Belle Vernon, North Belle Vernon, Smock, Flatwoods, DL&V and Connellsville Township, with Dawson on standby.
“It’s a shame. This time of year, we hate to see people have that kind of loss,” Boni said. “We appreciate all the help from the surrounding fire companies.”
Boni said no firefighters were injured battling the blaze.
