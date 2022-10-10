A house in South Union Township was destroyed by fire Monday afternoon, although the homeowner escaped uninjured and firefighters were able to rescue her dog. South Union firefighters were called to 234 Michael Drive about 12:30 p.m. and battled the blaze that destroyed most of the roof and heavily damaged the rest of the structure. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it was unclear whether the state police fire marshal was called to investigate. Firefighters from Uniontown and Hopwood assisted South Union Township at the scene.
