No one was injured in a fire that severely damaged a home in Hopwood, Fayette County, early Saturday morning.
Fire was shooting through the roof when Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department firefighters responded to the blaze on Hopwood-Fairchance Road at about 1:15 a.m.
Two people inside the home escaped the fire.
Hopwood firefighters were assisted by South Union, North Union, and Fairchance volunteer fire departments.
Hopwood Fire Department said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the state police fire marshal in Uniontown.
