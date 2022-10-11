A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a hangar and its contents early Sunday at the Joseph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport.
According to Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA), the fire call came in at 12:15 a.m. with fire departments from Monarch, Connellsville Township, Connellsville City, Uniontown, North Union, West Leisenring, Morrell and Dunbar responding.
No injuries were reported.
The storage hangar was owned by the airport’s manager, Bud Neckerauer, who said he received a phone call in the middle of the night about a fire at the airport.
He then discovered it was his hangar, which stored his airplane, a 1961 Corvette, a sailboat, a camper and five motorcycles, all of which were destroyed along with a trailer he owned that sat next to the hangar.
Neckerauer said the damage to the hangar as well as its contents could be half a million dollars, adding that the only thing insured was the $60,000 Corvette.
“I just wish I had insured everything,” he said.
FCEMA added that Fayette County Hazmat and Fayette EMS also responded to the scene.
Units cleared from the scene at 2:44 a.m.
