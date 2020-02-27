A state police fire marshal was called to investigate the cause of a fire that started at an abandoned house in West Leisenring Wednesday night.
Firefighters battled the blaze for about three hours after the fire was reported at about 8 p.m. on North Gallatin Avenue, said West Leisenring Fire Department Chief Greg Wallace.
The house was totally destroyed, he said. No injuries were reported.
The fire marshal will determine the origin and cause of the fire.
West Leisenring was assisted on the scene by North Union Township and Hopwood fire departments, Fayette EMS and the fire marshal, according to Fayette County 911.
