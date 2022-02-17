A large fire broke out at a salvage yard in Fayette County late Thursday morning, injuring one firefighter.
A Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) spokesperson said the fire was reported at Marsh Auto Salvage in Lower Tyrone Township around 11:42 a.m.
The salvage yard is located along Banning Road.
Officials said many fire departments from Fayette and other counties responded to the scene, along with the Fayette County HazMat team.
FCEMA reported that the injured firefighter was transported to a local hospital emergency room, but did not specify what type of injury was sustained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.