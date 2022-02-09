No injuries were reported following a fire at a Uniontown home early Wednesday morning.
According to Fayette County Emergency Management Agency, crews were dispatched at 3:58 a.m. to a structure fire at a vacant house along Ben Lomond Street.
The Uniontown Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from Hopwood and South Union Township and were on the scene until 6:20 p.m.
Officials at Fayette County EMA said no injuries were reported, and the state police fire marshal was contacted to determine the cause of the fire.
Fayette EMS and Uniontown City Police Department also responded to the scene.
