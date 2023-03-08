First responders were lauded for their efforts and teamwork in the wake of Friday’s windstorm that ripped through Fayette County, causing widespread power outages, toppling trees and power lines and damaging buildings.
Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln posted on his Facebook page that the storm that hit the city was one of the worst on record, adding that over 4,000 homes in the city were without power for hours, and in some cases, days. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph were reported, and there were more than 22,600 outages across the area, according to First Energy’s website.
He said communication was the key to all of the first responders’ actions during the storm. He added that 25 New Haven Hose Company firefighters assembled and immediately began the task of responding to call after call.
“I watched in awe as they communicated with our Connellsville Police Department, public works department, Fayette EMS and other fire departments,” Lincoln said. “Everyone had a role, and they stuck to it. By the end of the weekend New Haven would respond to 60 calls.”
He extended his thanks to all of the volunteers for their efforts over the weekend, with the police department being extremely busy with a large amount of calls, the police auxiliary hitting the streets and helping out during the storm and the public works department clearing debris throughout the city.
“It was a total team effort,” Lincoln said. “The next time you see a first responder, give them a high-five and say, ‘Thank you.’ Because they deserve it.”
In Uniontown, the wind blew the roof off the recently erected press box at Bailey Park, according to Uniontown Mayor Bill Gerke.
“Hopefully the insurance will pay for that,” he said. “We’re now in the process of assessing our losses.”
The front of a building near the high school was blown off, and a large pine tree fell along Beeson Avenue and Berkeley Street. “It was quite a sight to see,” Gerke said.
Gerke stopped at the city’s fire station Friday night where everyone was busy taking calls and heading out to help.
The Fayette County Emergency Management Agency (FCEMA) reported that the 911 telecommunications officers processed 891 calls over an eight-hour period beginning at 3 p.m. Friday.
Westmoreland County 911 assisted Fayette County 911 with overflow calls for approximately 60 minutes during that time. Any overflow calls routed through Westmoreland were quickly relayed back to Fayette 911 via the Inter County Regional Radio System (ICORRS), where employees dispatched the calls via radio.
During the weather event, FCEMA Director Roy Shipley, key FCEMA administrators and employees were on site and ensured the call center was fully staffed.
At one point, an outage in the city caused a power disruption at the Fayette County 911 Center in Uniontown, which then immediately operated fully on uninterrupted backup generator power.
FCEMA stated that using their resources, telecommunications officers were able to send text messages to callers who may have received a busy signal during that period. While there was still a higher-than-normal call volume, the 911 center returned to normal staffing at 7 a.m. Saturday.
FCEMA stated that during such catastrophic events, they, in collaboration with surrounding counties, can share phone, radio and computer-aided dispatch, adding that connectivity proved beneficial during the windstorm.
“As always, we all came together as a city and worked together as a unit,” Gerke said. “Everyone did a good job. I’m pleased with what goes on in our little town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.