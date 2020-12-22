Firefighters put out a small fire in the basement of a Waynesburg residence Sunday afternoon after a resident noticed smoke in the building.
The 604 E. High St. building sustained only minor damage from the fire, and no injuries were reported.
Residents Alexis Secilia and her daughter were in the building when the fire started. Secilia said she noticed smoke in their apartment, retrieved her daughter and called the fire department.
“We live on the second level of the apartment,” she said. “Smoke was just hovering around the house. I looked around to see what it could be, but I couldn’t find anything.”
Her daughter said she was on the third floor when her mother came to get her, and they vacated the house.
Waynesburg Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Company received the call around 2:20 p.m. Jefferson Volunteer Fire Company assisted.
Jeff Marshall, fire chief of the Waynesburg company, said residents heard a loud pop before smoke was noticed in the building.
“We feel it was probably paint or aerosol cans in the basement near the boiler that blew up and created a small fire in the basement,” Marshall said. “It was put out very quickly. There was a little bit of smoke in the building, but it was easy to put out and easy to ventilate.”
Marshall said three occupants reside in the building, as well as a business, but only Secilia and her daughter were present at the time of the fire.
