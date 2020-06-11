The first date between U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaiah Angeli and Haley Philips did not go as planned.
They were walking along the Youghiogheny River on the Ferncliff Peninsula side when they spotted a 13-year-old girl struggling in the water on May 26. Angeli, 25, of Quantico, Virginia, quickly emptied his pockets and ran alongside the shoreline while Philips took out her phone and dialed 911. They watched the girl drop over the falls. Philips was watching for her to resurface when Angeli jumped in the water, swam across the river and grabbed the girl.
“I was mostly just reacting, looking back on it,” he said.
The girl was alert and breathing, and grabbed onto Angeli as he took her toward a boat and the shoreline. She was uninjured and did not require any treatment, officials said.
“I just didn’t think my services were further required,” he said. “I did my little thing. It seemed I was going to let other people do their thing.”
He said he recalled his training from the military, Boy Scouts and life guarding to determine his course of action. He made sure the current was not too swift where he crossed to ensure crews would not have two people to rescue.
Philips, 28, of Michigan, said she was shaken and crying when she reconnected with Angeli.
“I’m like, ‘You just saved a girl’s life. I don’t think you realized what you just did.’”
The two had just met for the first time after connecting on Catholic Match, a dating app. They chose Ohiopyle for their meeting spot, because it was roughly halfway between them. Neither had been to the state park before.
“It was pretty crazy,” Angeli said. “Typically first dates, people just go out to coffee. Here I am, pulling somebody out of the water.”
Philips brought her aunt and mom with her since they had never met in person. The group had a picnic lunch, and Angeli and Philips decided to walk together afterward. Philips’ aunt and mom were on the other side of the river with the girl’s friends and family when she lost her footing in the water and was swept away by the current.
“It was scary. It was remarkable that she survived,” Philips said.
She said they continued on their walk together and reflected on the moment, pondering the ways things could have gone tragically worse, and the odds of them being in the right place at the right time.
“Here was his day off, and look what happened,” Philips said. “You start going, ‘What if we hadn’t gone to this park? What if we hadn’t been on this rock?’”
“It made for a pretty crazy date, I’ve gotta say,” she added.
The couple quickly made plans for a second date.
