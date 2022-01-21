A funding workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 2 will help local first responders identify and apply for government and foundation grants.
State Sen. Pat Stefano, who is hosting the workshop, said funding challenges continue for fire departments and EMS agencies.
“I want to make sure our first responders have all the information they need to maximize their chances of securing funding for the critical needs in our local communities,” said the Bullskin Township senator.
The workshop will feature Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Padfield, Acting State Fire Commissioner Tom Cook, and representatives from the state Department of General Services and the Senate Republican Caucus Services Grant Team. These contacts, as well as a reference manual that contains a comprehensive listing of grant programs and important contact information, will be available for municipalities, fire departments, and EMS agencies.
Stefano said first responders are welcome to ask questions about current or future projects their organization is considering.
The workshop is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department, 206 Liberty St., Perryopolis. A second session will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Somerset Volunteer Fire Department, 340 W. Union St., Somerset.
To register, visit www.senatorstefano.com/firstresponders. For more information, contact Sue Quinn at 724-626-1611 or squinn@pasen.gov.
