Two women and three men are facing charges for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into the Fayette County Prison for an inmate on Aug. 6.
Through monitoring phone calls made and received on the jail iPads and phone service, prison officers allegedly found that inmate Justin Cane Nicholson, 33, of Connellsville, was speaking with Robin Rugg, 40, of Connellsville, about bringing drugs to the prison. Derek Beneke, 29, of Connellsville, was also involved in some of the discussion, according to court paperwork.
In phone and iPad calls, Rugg allegedly discussed their plans with Nicholson, including paying Samuel Raymond Ross, 41, of Scenery Hill to smuggle drugs into the prison. Ross and Rugg were allegedly seen on a prison iPad video in a vehicle on Rugg’s call to Nicholson.
Police reported they witnessed Ross walking toward the jail and arrested him. Police allegedly found $500 in “crisp new bills” in his wallet, according to the complaint, as was reportedly discussed on the call they heard. They also recovered a straw on the ground that contained 35 orange strips, all found to contain the addiction treatment medication buprenorphine by the crime lab.
Rugg was discovered in a blue vehicle parked on Main Street, police said. Police identified the driver as Tiffany Murphy, 29, of Leisenring, according to court paperwork.
Nicholson faces 92 charges, Rugg 86 charges, Beneke 82 charges, Murphy 57 charges and Ross 44 charges, all including drug charges, corrupt organizations, conspiracy and aiding consummation of crime. They await their preliminary hearings.
