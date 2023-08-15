Greene County Fair court

The 2023 Greene County Fair court are (from left) Little Princess Peyton Duncan, Queen Adysan Kern, Mini Princess Marklee Beal, Princess Rachel Koratich, and Junior Princess Cameron Wendell. (Submitted photo)

 Submitted

Nine young women competed in four ages divisions for titles to represent the Greene County Fair during its Aug. 6-12 run.

