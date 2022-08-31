American Flag retirement box

An American Flag Retirement Box has been placed outside of the Uniontown Fire Department’s Central Station. Pictured (from left) is Lawrence Curry, U.S. Air Force veteran and retired Uniontown police detective; Joe Sanker, U.S. Army veteran and PA American Water Uniontown OPS; Steve Visocky, Uniontown councilman, U.S. Air Force veteran and PA American Water Uniontown OPS; Mayor Bill Gerke; Brent Robinson, city government affairs manager; Laura Kutek, city planning and community relations director; Tim Berdar, OPS superintendent; Eric Yarbrough, U.S. Army veteran and PA American Water Uniontown OPS; Dave Dunn, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and PA American Water Elizabeth OPS, and Randy Burkholder, U.S. Navy veteran and PA American Water Elizabeth OPS.

Those who would like to respectfully dispose of a worth American flag can now do so through a drop box in the city of Uniontown.

