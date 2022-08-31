Those who would like to respectfully dispose of a worth American flag can now do so through a drop box in the city of Uniontown.
“There was a genuine need for an outdoor U.S. flag retirement box in the City of Uniontown,” said Laura Kutek, the director of planning and community relations for the city. “The only known box is located inside the Fayette County Courthouse.”
She said when an American flag become worn, tattered or torn, the U.S. Flag Code outlines the etiquette for respectfully retiring it.
The code states that the proper way to retire an American flag is by burning it; however, some people are unable to do so, or are banned from burning in their municipality.
While there are some Boy Scout troops and veterans groups that will collect the flags and burn them in a retirement ceremony, Kutek said a public flag disposal box makes it possible for residents to respectfully retire their flags by simply placing a flag in the box.
The box was placed at the Uniontown Fire Department’s Central Station on North Beeson Boulevard late last month. She said the location was chosen because it is easy to find and has convenient parking.
The city will work with Boy Scout Troop #620 and Scout Master Chuck Coldren to destroy the flags in a dignified way.
So far, Kutek said, 18 flags have been placed in the box at the fire station.
Uniontown resident and firefighter Hilary Griffith said having a flag retirement box is another reason she feels proud to live in her community.
“(This is a) fantastic idea,” she said. “Thanks to everyone that played a part.”
Kutek said Pennsylvania American Water sponsored the box at the fire department’s central station, and the city is currently welcoming any in-kind donations or sponsorships to help make another flag retirement box a possibility at the Uniontown Fire Department’s East End Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.