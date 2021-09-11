Flight 93 timeline
8:42 a.m.: Following a 25-minute delay, United Flight 93 departs from Newark, N.J.
9:28 a.m.: Probable time that terrorists take over the plane in northeastern Ohio.
9:57 a.m.: After crossing part of Washington County, passengers and crew begin their struggle to wrest control of the airliner.
10:03 a.m.: Flight 93 crashes in a field in Stonycreek Township, Somerset County.
