Uniontown residents and business owners have been asking for years what city officials can do about recurrent flooding that has left parts of the city devastated with escalating frequency recently.
A meeting at City Hall later this week will provide some answers.
Uniontown officials will host a public forum Thursday at 5 p.m. to update city stakeholders on where the city stands in its analysis of flooding issues.
“I ask everyone to please be at that meeting with your questions and with your eyes and ears open,” said Uniontown Redevelopment Authority Executive Mark Rafail.
Thursday’s forum will follow up on an October forum at which City Engineer John Over of K2 Engineering presented a Hydrologic Engineering Center River Analysis System (HEC-RAS) base model and touted the importance of identifying specific issues within the study area deemed important to those suffering the greatest impact from flooding.
Attendees at the October forum were given questionnaires and asked to submit data on flooding levels in their homes and businesses and flooding-related costs that they have incurred.
Powered by a $162,000 state Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) grant awarded in 2017, the computer-generated HEC-RAS study has been designed to focus on the hydrology and hydraulics associated with flooding along Redstone Creek and Coal Lick Run and provide flood mitigation recommendations.
Over said there is a little less than $100,000 from that grant remaining now to go toward mitigation.
“(This) presentation … will tell us exactly where the problems are,” Rafail said. “We’ll see a digital map of everything, and we’ll be able to know what process needs to be started for minor mitigation. When I say minor mitigation, I’m talking about stream cleanup because we don’t have a lot of money left out of the grant. We’ll have about $100,000. That’s not going to do a lot, but we are going to have a list of where we’re going to start.”
Over said that the study has yielded recommendations for “quick mitigation,” but added that more intensive mitigation would cost millions of dollars.
Much of the October HEC-RAS forum focused on the importance of getting additional grant funding to make more of a difference, and Over noted at that forum that grants generally open up for mitigation work in March.
Over said that aging bridges and culverts in the city are exacerbating flooding for a city already flood-prone because of water rolling in from surrounding areas.
“The City of Uniontown is in a bowl,” Over said. “(It’s) surrounded by mountains, North Union and South Union townships – all that water comes down into the city.”
Over said that property owners would be advised of their obligation to maintain any stream channels running through their property, likening it to the responsibility of cutting grass.
Floods have slammed the Uniontown area with greater frequency in recent years, with the most significant recent devastation coming from a July 21 downpour that left 5 inches of rain in South Union Township, just under 3 inches in Uniontown and about 1.8 inches in North Union Township in one hour.
There was an overnight flood in June 2016 that local officials and business owners called the worst flood in the city that they could remember.
Redstone Creek flooding prompted a state of emergency in the city in July 2017, leaving parts of 11 different city streets closed.
The following July, heavy rainfall resulted in several vehicles being stranded and subsequent evacuations near CVS along Pittsburgh Road in Uniontown as well as flooding along Morgantown Street near Ben Franklin School.
Thursday’s forum is poised to have a lot to offer citizens looking to take back their city from flooding fears, even if the solutions aren’t easy.
“It’s going to be very informative,” Rafail said.
