A Florida man faces 40 charges for overloading government agencies in Washington County with faxes.
County detectives filed the charges Tuesday against Robert Allen Baker, 49, of Rockledge.
According to the criminal complaint, Baker had been sending multiple pages of deeds and estate documents to multiple county offices, including the district attorney and sheriff.
“The number of pages sent disrupted government offices to include denying legitimate faxes to be transmitted to these offices,” police wrote in the complaint.
Court documents state that Baker is alleging corruption in county offices and believes the district attorney’s office is “robbing” his grandmother. The complaint did not provide additional details about Baker’s allegations.
Deputy District Attorney John Friedmann warned Baker on April 10 that any further contact would be considered harassment. On May 4, Friedmann sent Baker a demand letter to cease and desist his communications. Baker was advised to address his concern in a civil suit.
However, on Monday and Tuesday, Baker faxed between 100 and 160 pages to government agencies and officials, court documents state.
In addition to the district attorney and sheriff’s offices, faxes were sent to District Judge Gary Havelka, state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, President Judge John DiSalle, Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn, Peters Township Chief of Police Doug Grimes, the Butler County district attorney’s office and federal Judge Susan Baxter.
Baker told police that he sent the faxes because he was “trying to get arrested” so he could show what he has been sending in court.
Baker is charged with felonies of unlawful use of a computer, disruption of service, criminal use of a communication facility, obstruction and harassment.
He has yet to be arraigned on the charges.
