Fall, which brings autumn foliage and mild temperatures throughout the region, also brings about the start of flu season.
While COVID-19 remains the most prominent virus of concern in the U.S. now, public health officials also are preparing for seasonal influenza.
There is no way to completely predict how this flu season will look, but if the U.S. follows the pattern set in the Southern Hemisphere, flu season could start early and be relatively severe.
Australia is nearing the end of its worst flu season in five years, according to the latest report from the country’s Department of Health and Aged Care.
It’s particularly hitting children hard. Kids between the ages of 5 and 9 have had the highest rate of flu cases this year, followed by children ages 4 and younger, and teens.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. experienced a steep drop in influenza rates, likely due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts including face masks, social distancing, and the suspension of in-person school and work, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a new report.
In Pennsylvania, flu cases dropped from 130,000 cases in 2019-2020 to 3,664 cases in 2020-21, a 95% decrease, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In 2021, there were 85,266 flu cases reported in the commonwealth, including 1,039 cases in Washington County, 624 cases in Fayette County, and 195 cases in Greene County.
However, fewer people are wearing face masks and avoiding indoor gatherings than they were in 2020 and 2021, which could lead to a spike in flu cases.
Up to 41 million people catch the flu every year, on average, resulting in anywhere from 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older, with few exceptions, get a flu vaccine. New this season, the CDC recommends the use of higher dose and adjuvanted flu vaccines in people 65 and older over standard dose, unadjuvanted flu vaccines.
Adjuvanted vaccines include an ingredient added to the vaccine to help create a stronger immune response to vaccination.
The American Academy of Pediatrics also recommends that all children ages 6 months and older be vaccinated for influenza this fall.
“As a pediatrician and a parent, I consider the flu vaccine as critical for all family members,” said Dr. Kristina A. Bryant, lead author of the AAP’s policy statement. “We should not underestimate the flu, especially when other respiratory viruses like COVID-19 are circulating within our communities.”
When should a person get a flu shot? The CDC recommend getting vaccinated in September or October, but notes that vaccination after October can still provide protection during the peak of flu season.
The CDC also said it is safe to get the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 vaccine, including a COVID-19 booster shot, at the same visit.
During the 2020-21 season, about half of the U.S. population got the flu shot, the CDC reported. While there is no guarantee the vaccine will prevent someone from getting the flu, studies show they can reduce the risk of dying or ending up in the hospital with severe flu.
Along with vaccination, here are other steps the CDC recommends people follow to protect from influenza and other contagious viruses:
n Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
n Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
n Avoid crowds when flu is spreading in your area.
n Avoid being in close contact with others who are sick.
n Cover your mouth with a tissue or your elbow when you cough or sneeze, and then wash your hands.
n Regularly clean and disinfect commonly touched surfaces, such as counters, light switches or doorknobs.
n Practice good health habits. Get regular exercise, get enough sleep, drink plenty of fluids, eat a healthy diet, and manage stress.
n Consider wearing a face mask in crowded indoor locations, especially if you have risk factors for severe influenza or COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.