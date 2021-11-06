Organizers of the annual Thanksgiving dinner at the Connellsville Senior Center are looking for food donations and volunteers to make the holiday meal special after it was canceled last year.
“The food donations have been a little slower coming in this year,” said Jessica Stuart, administrative assistant at City Church of Connellsville, which heads up the annual event. “It could be because the time of the season, and we weren’t able to do the dinner last year [due to COVID-19], so there’s an adjustment of getting things back up and running.”
Stuart said while the City Church organizes the free dinner, all the churches in the community are involved in pulling together to make the event happen. They also have the assistance of Connellsville Mayor Greg Lincoln, who recently posted what donations are needed for the dinner.
Lincoln said organizers need 48 turkeys, 13 large roasters for stuffing, 56 pies, 18 sugar-free pies, 58 dozen dinner rolls, 20 gallons of green beans, 25 pounds of potatoes and 79 cans of cranberry sauce.
“Please donate so we can ensure that anyone that needs a meal on Thanksgiving day will receive one,” Lincoln implored on his Facebook post.
Stuart said the turkeys have to be fully cooked and stuffed when brought to the center; she suggested the turkeys be stored in throw-away pans. The turkeys do not need to de-boned or carved, but the stuffing has to be fully prepared so it can be placed in the roasters.
Pies can either be homemade or store-bought and can be already baked and ready to serve, but not cut into slices; rolls should be ready-to-serve as well.
Green beans and cranberry sauce can be donated in their cans, and the potatoes can be donated in their bags.
Stuart said they also need volunteers as they not only serve people inside the Connellsville Senior Center, but they also provide takeout and delivery of meals to people.
She said they fed a total of 782 people in 2019, and they’re planning for around the same number this year.
Stuart said nothing will change for the dinner this year, with meals served in person.
“People want things to be a little more normal, so we’ll keep things as normal as we can,”’ she said.
Stuart said not having the dinner last year was like having an empty hole in her as the dinner had been a tradition since 2000 with her and her family volunteering since 2001.
“All of a sudden, it’s not there,” she said. “That was really awkward for us.”
No reservation is needed for the walk-in or takeout meals at the Connellsville Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, but anyone who needs a delivered meal should call the church and make a reservation by providing their name, phone number, address and the number of meals needed by Nov. 24.
Anyone interested in donating food items or their time or wants to make delivery reservations can call Jessica Stuart for more information at 724-628-0700 or email her at jessica.ccoc@zoominternet.net
