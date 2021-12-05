For the second year, the Society of St. Vincent DePaul in Uniontown is working with the Fayette County Community Action Agency to hold a mass food distribution that is open to anyone in need, regardless of income.
The distribution will take place at the Uniontown Mall in front of the old Sears location on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon.
“We did it last year also, and it was very good,” said Ron Sheba, the president of the Uniontown Society of Saint Vincent DePaul. “We’re planning on 400 families showing up this year.”
Sheba said the box of food contains items like frozen chicken, milk, butter, cheese, canned goods and cereal. The food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis, and Sheba said there are no income restrictions on who can receive food.
Volunteers will load the boxes into vehicles.
Sheba said organizers want to get the word out to those in need, or to those who know families that need a helping hand. Organizers ask those attending to not arrive before 9 a.m..
While food donations are not being sought for this distribution, Sheba said St. Vincent de Paul is always accepting donations for their food pantry, which is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
He said they are also in need of volunteers to distribute food at the pantry so it can be open additional days of the week.
For the homeless that come in on a daily basis, Sheba said any food donations should be in sealed packets that are easy to open by hand. Additional donations like grooming items or personal items are also welcome.
For more information, visit the Uniontown Society of Saint Vincent DePaul at https://stvincentdepauluniontown.org or call 724-439-9188.
