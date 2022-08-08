The monthly food bank distribution at the First Presbyterian Church, 102 W. Church Avenue, Masontown will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. Registration is required for this food distribution and may be done on site by bringing a photo ID, proof of residence and names and ages of those living in the household. For more information, call Kathy at 724-583-9514.
