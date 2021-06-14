More than $10,000 worth of fireworks will be set off over Fayette County this month as part of a countywide Fourth of July celebration.
The annual Fireworks Over Fayette, one of the few events that weren’t canceled last year due to the pandemic, will be held June 27 in the parking lot of the Uniontown Mall.
“The businesses in the area do this as a give-back. It’s a thank you for the community supporting the businesses throughout the year,” said Muriel Nuttal, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber, which organizes the event.
Food trucks, local businesses and other activities will be set up in the mall lot beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9:20 p.m., Nuttall said.
Last year, the event was held to help support local businesses, many of which were forced to close or operate at limited capacity because of COVID-19 mitigation rules.
“From our perspective as a business community, small business is the backbone of our economy. It’s important that our local people support those small businesses, and those small businesses in turn can continue to give back to the community,” Nuttall said.
The event, which has attracted upwards of 25,000 people yearly for its 30-year run, is entirely outdoors, Nuttall said. Because of that, masking will be optional.
The best place to view the fireworks is from the mall parking lot, with those who attend encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Fireworks Over Fayette is always held the Sunday before July 4, even if Independence Day falls on a Sunday. Nuttall said that enables them to put on a large-scale event for less. It also affords families who may be traveling for the holiday a chance to celebrate with their community, she noted.
“We do this to celebrate our nation’s independence. The lives we live in our communities with our families is all because of the freedoms we have in this country and to celebrate that independence is really important,” she said.
The event is paid for by sponsors and in partnership with the Uniontown Mall. The main sponsors of the event are 84 Lumber and Nemacolin Resort, but many other local businesses are also helping sponsor Fireworks Over Fayette, Nuttall said.
