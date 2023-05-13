Reggie McLee has two memories of his late uncle, Ernie Davis.
The first was McLee’s mother taking him and his sister to Syracuse University for Davis’s graduation. McLee remembered Davis, a Footedale native, dressed in his ROTC military uniform, leading the ROTC during the ceremony.
The second memory was when McLee was 5 years old, and Davis was 23. Davis was an athletic hero to many by then — he had become the first Black man to win the Heisman Trophy in 1961, college football’s highest honor. He was drafted to play professional football, and expected to take the field with the Cleveland Browns.
“He visited, he took me aside and said, ‘Hey, I want you to take care of your mother and take care of your sister’,” McLee recalled.
He remembered going outside to see his uncle’s green convertible Thunderbird. It had been purchased for Davis by the city of Elmira, New York, in appreciation of his accomplishments and for putting Elmira on the map.
“When I think about that, in hindsight, I didn’t know he was saying goodbye.”
McLee said his uncle had been traveling to Cleveland for treatment for leukemia, which claimed his life in 1963 — several weeks before what would have been his first NFL game.
On Friday, Davis became the first honoree of the Fayette Hometown Legends Project, a new program launched to recognize and celebrate the contributions of local heroes.
A marker was placed to honor Davis along Footedale Road in Footedale, Davis’s hometown.
Muriel Nuttall, director of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber plans to do six presentations a year, working with the county, local leaders and others to identify, verify, document and honor hometown legends.
McLee accepted citations from U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and state Sen. Pat Stefano on behalf of his late uncle.
State Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa told McLee she was touched when reading his biography, and was especially happy learning of Davis’s involvement with the ROTC as she comes from a military family.
“On top of everything else this guy’s doing, he went through the ROTC program and was commissioned as a second lieutenant,” she said.
George von Benko, executive chairman and co-founder of the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame, said Davis returned to his hometown area every summer after moving to New York. He said he met Davis briefly in 1961 when he and fellow local standout Sandy Stephens passed through Uniontown on their way to the Heisman Trophy presentation.
“I think (Davis’ honor) is tremendous,” von Benko said. “I think it’s long overdue. A lot of people know (Davis) after the movie ‘The Express’ came out, but there are still a lot of people out there that don’t know the Ernie Davis story.”
The 2008 movie chronicled Davis’s life, from his time in Fayette County, through his time as an athlete.
Commissioner Vince Vicites read a copy of the telegram that President John F. Kennedy wrote to Davis. The two met after Davis received the Heisman Trophy.
“Seldom has an athlete been more deserving of such a tribute,” Kennedy wrote in part. “Your high standards of performance on the field and off the field reflect the finest qualities of competition, sportsmanship and citizenship.”
“That was a fitting tribute, and I think that says it all about the ability and character of this individual,” Vicites said.
Commissioner Dave Lohr said, like Davis, there are people who grew up in Fayette County who left a huge mark in society.
“Especially that time period,” he said, referring to the racial tensions of the 1960s. “An inspiration for anyone out here and the youth to never stop and never quit.”
To nominate a local hero or to learn more about the project, visit the Fayette County Hometown Legends Facebook page.
