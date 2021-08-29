A South Union Township girl has again taken part in the childhood tradition of hosting a summer lemonade stand to benefit good causes in the community.
Last year, Hayden Hollowood decided to sell lemonade as well as some snacks outside her Dixon Boulevard home on Father’s Day weekend.
Through those sales, she was able to raise enough money to purchase and donate supplies to the South Union Volunteer Fire Company, Uniontown Police Department and Fayette Friends of Animals.
Now 10 years old, Hayden, the daughter of Ashley Adamson-Hollowood of Uniontown and William M. Hollowood II of Waynesburg, returned to selling lemonade and snacks throughout the summer along Dixon Boulevard on July 11, 16 and 26 and Aug. 1, spending between two and four hours each day manning the stand.
“It was really hot each time,” she said. “I liked meeting my neighbors and sometimes just people driving along who stumbled across my lemonade stand.”
She spent even more hours baking with her mom and revamped her snack inventory from homemade Rice Krispie treats and bags of chips last year to lemon bars, pepperoni rolls, zucchini bread, Oreo brownies, walnut brownies, and chocolate chip and sugar cookies this year.
“She also learned about COVID safety measures with providing hand sanitizer, using Clorox wipes on surfaces, using food-service gloves, packaging treats individually and using kid-friendly to-go cups with lids this year,” Ashley said.
While things have changed this year, Hayden didn’t set a specific monetary goal, but did want to include a new organization.
Hayden, a fifth-grade student at Hatfield Elementary School, donated supplies to the Laurel Highlands Middle School’s Mustang Closet, a program that offers free clothing for any middle-schooler in need.
Hayden said she chose Mustang Closet because she is a Mustang and wants to help her peers and spread kindness, and she has a lot of respect for firefighters and the police departments.
“Those are the people that keep us safe and help us in emergencies,” Hayden said. “It makes me happy to help with the money I make.”
To help spread the word with the lemonade stand this year, Ashley asked friends to share sales dates and used social media platforms.
Ashley said state Rep. Matthew Dowling encouraged Hayden last year by mailing her a congratulatory award for helping her community.
“Hayden was so honored to receive that in the mail,” Ashley said. “She toured the capital building while vacationing this summer and was reminded of her state rep’s encouragement.”
This year, Dowling shared Hayden’s sale dates to help spread the word and visited the stand with his sons and gave her a monetary donation along with a certification of appreciation for her altruistic efforts.
“It’s amazing to see young people like Hayden take ownership in bettering our community,” Dowling said. “It’s unprompted acts like these that give me an immense amount of faith in the next generation of leaders. Her altruistic service is something to be admired.”
“As a parent, it brings true joy and fulfillment to my heart to see Hayden show kindness, community involvement and the desire to help others,” Ashley said. “I frequently tell Hayden she can be anything she wants when she grows up, but she must be kind.”
With the proceeds from the sale and the donation, Hayden earned $743 to give supplies to the Mustang Closet, South Union VFC and the Uniontown City Police Department.
Ashley added that the family is blessed to have so many family members, friends and neighbors who supported Hayden with her summer project.
“She is already looking forward to next lemonade season and will be thinking of how she can most help others in her community with the profits,” Ashley said.
