On the second day of a Uniontown man’s homicide trial, a Fayette County jury heard from forensic experts, as well as testimony about the defendant’s past conflicting statements.
State police Trooper Charles Morrison told jurors he was responsible for mapping out the scene where Derek Royster, 31, allegedly shot and killed Marquell Bailey, 25, on Nov. 27, 2017 at a Pershing Court apartment in Uniontown.
Police charged that Bailey and four others intended to rob Royster, but when they tried, he pulled out a gun and fatally shot Bailey.
Morrison said the evidence at the scene showed that the confrontation occurred in the foyer near the front door, and the shots fired were directed toward the left side of the apartment.
Royster’s attorney, Phyllis Jin, asked Morrison if Pershing Court is considered a high-crime area and if there’s any way he could tell how long the bullet evidence was in the apartment or if the deformed bullets collected at the scene matched the shell casings.
Morrison said Pershing Court has been referenced as a high-crime area, and he couldn’t tell how long the bullet evidence could have been there.
The prosecution also called Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip Reilly, who testified that Bailey died from two gunshots which caused significant blood loss.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Jennifer Hammers testified that the first shot damaged Bailey’s heart and lung while the second damaged the lung and the liver.
Assistant District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden also put on a witness to testify about Royster’s statements after his arrest.
Wilkinsburg Detective Doug Yuhouse said Uniontown police sent information that Royster may be at an address in the area on Nov. 30, 2017.
Yuhouse said a woman let police inside the apartment and pointed to a room. Royster came out after receiving instructions to exit with his hands up, he said.
After telling Royster they had a warrant out of Fayette County for criminal homicide, Yuhouse testified, Royster told him that he was the victim. Later, in the police car, Royster made a statement that he shot Bailey in self-defense, Yuhouse testified.
Neither Yuhouse nor arresting officer Uniontown police Officer Jamie Holland testified Royster had any injuries, despite his claim that he was attacked before he shot Bailey.
Holland testified he was present during a pre-trial hearing in the matter in November 2018 where Royster made spontaneous statements. During the hearing, Holland said, Royster indicated, “We’re not raising no self-defense” and stated there was no evidence in the case other than the word of “two junkies.”
The trial will continue Wednesday.
Royster remains lodged in the Fayette County Prison without bail.
