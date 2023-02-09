A former American Legion post will be the future site of a cultural center for the arts in Brownsville.
The Mon Valley Academy for the Arts (MVAA) recently announced the purchase of the former American Legion Post 295 along Brownsville Street.
“I am excited about the opportunities for Brownsville and the surrounding communities,” said MVAA President Annette Buffer. “Brownsville is rich in support of the arts and has been for many years. Our new cultural hub will provide resources for various aspects of music and the arts.”
The three-story building will be used as a base for the organization’s programming and events, and will also be available for rental by individuals and groups for special events.
“We looked (for places) in Monongahela and Charleroi, and Brownsville came through,” Buffer said.
The organization, whose corporate office will remain in Charleroi, is no stranger to Brownsville, having hosted its Power of Music summer concert series at the Cast Iron Amphitheater and Nemacolin Castle for the past several years.
The building will be dedicated to the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center, in memory of the late state representative from California Borough.
Daley was instrumental in the founding of the MVAA.
Buffer said hopes to have the building functional by early spring.
In terms of prepping or renovating the building, MVAA CEO Mark Smith said the space will be tailored as their needs change at the center.
“We have to do planning, cleaning up and adapting,” he said.
Current MVAA programs, including the Twin Coaches Junior Stage Band, the VoiceZ On Fire show choir and the Regimental Fife And Drum Unit, will use the space to practice and prepare for upcoming performances.
New projects, including a drumming circle and the Sam Bill School of Music, will also be housed there.
Plans are also underway for the building to eventually host a writers’ group, as well as offer artistic instruction. More details about those potential projects and classes will be announced as they are finalized as well as an announcement of a grand opening.
“We will have a true cultural center,” Buffer said, adding that she has heard of suggestions including knitting and crocheting to be held at the future center. “Art is art, and we’re open to all of that.”
Buffer and Smith said they’re open to suggestions from the community about projects or programs aligned with the mission of the MVAA and can be emailed to info@monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
For more information, visit monvalleyacademyforthearts.org.
