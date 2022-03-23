A former Carmichaels man who threatened to commit a mass shooting pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to cyberstalking.
Kaleb Levicky, 23, also pled guilty to a charge of interstate communication of threats to injure, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
The DOJ did not say where Levicky now resides, but at the time of his arrest he lived on West South Street in Carmichaels.
According to court records, Levicky sent numerous threatening text and Instagram messages to three unnamed people between November and December 2020.
In those messages, he threatened to “kill hundreds of innocent people” in a mass shooting on March 20, 2021.
He also threatened to kill a woman and bury her body in Woodbury, Pa.
According to the release, Levicky had purchased firearms, which were seized by investigators.
Sentencing is scheduled for July 19. According to the release, Levicky faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both. He remains in federal custody until his sentencing.
