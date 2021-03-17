A former police officer for the Connellsville Area School District is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a student in October and illegally recording a meeting about the incident.
Police alleged James E. Shaw, 54, of Connellsville and another school police officer saw a 17-year-old student vaping as he waited for a ride near the Connellsville Area Career and Technical Center on Oct. 16.
Connellsville Police Det. Lt. Tom Patton, who filed the charges, contended Shaw took the boy by the wrist to take him to the principal’s office.
“The victim attempted to pull away before Shaw slammed him onto the paved roadway,” Patton wrote in court documents. “The victim was then handcuffed by Shaw and taken to the office.”
The teen’s mother was called to the school to meet with school police and the vice principal, during which Shaw threatened to charge the boy for resisting arrest, police said.
After the closed-door meeting, the teen’s mother learned that Shaw recorded what was said on his cellphone.
Patton noted in the complaint filed against Shaw that all parties involved in the meeting did not consent to the recording – a criminal violation under the state’s Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act.
Shaw is charged with four violations of the act, two counts of simple assault and one count each of false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, criminal coercion and reckless endangerment.
He was arraigned Wednesday by Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty Jr., and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.
Connellsville Superintendent Joseph Bradley said Wednesday that Shaw is not presently acting in any capacity with or on behalf of the district, and the matter remains under continued investigation by the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.