Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.