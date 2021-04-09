A former police officer for the Connellsville Area School District waived charges that he assaulted a student and illegally recorded a conversation to Fayette County Court on Thursday.
James E. Shaw, 54, of Connellsville also waived a second case in which he is accused of illegally recording people.
In the case involving the student, Shaw and another school officer saw a student vaping on Oct. 16, police said. Shaw took the boy by the wrist, and when the student tried to pull away, “Shaw slammed him onto the paved roadway,” the criminal complaint alleged.
The boy was handcuffed and taken to the school office, where his mother, the vice principal, Shaw and the other officer met. Police contended Shaw threatened to charge the boy with resisting arrest and illegally recorded the conversation on his cellphone.
Pennsylvania’s Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Act only allows private conversations to be recorded if all parties consent.
In the second case, Shaw allegedly made recordings without permission in the South Connellsville Borough Building and in a private home with two other people.
Both cases, filed before Magisterial District Judge Ron Haggerty Jr., include charges of violating the wiretap act. In the case involving the student, Shaw is also charged with simple assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint, criminal coercion and reckless endangerment.
Shaw is free on unsecured bonds in both cases.
