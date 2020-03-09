A former Connellsville councilman on probation for corruption of minors has been banned from the Norwin School District after volunteering for a middle school musical.
In a statement, officials in the Westmoreland County district said a parent made them aware that Brad Geyer, 37, had been involved as a volunteer in the middle school’s rehearsals for the musical “Frozen Jr.,” which ran from Feb. 20 to 22.
Geyer, according to the statement, had previously submitted proper volunteer clearances to the school district, but did not notify the school district of his November sentence in a Fayette County criminal case. Geyer, who also formerly served as a state legislative aide, had pleaded guilty to furnishing alcohol to a minor and three counts of corruption of a minor, and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Those charges stem from allegations that Geyer gave a teenage girl alcohol and inappropriately touched her, though several charges of indecent assault lodged against him were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
The teen met Geyer through the Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale where he served as president. He was also a former president of Westmoreland County’s theater board.
After receiving the information, district officials said they immediately started an investigation and notified the district’s police officer, security coordinator and the North Huntingdon Township Police Department.
The district was notified of Geyer’s past after the rehearsals for “Frozen Jr.” had concluded, and officials said they were not aware of his conviction and sentence during the course of the musical’s rehearsals.
The district also issued Geyer a letter directing him not to be present on district property for any reason.
The school district notified all parents and guardians of students participating in the musical, e-mailing them that Geyer, who was only referred to “an individual,” had previously submitted proper volunteer clearances, but did not meet the current criteria.
In their statement, the district officials stated, at present, no one reported any wrongdoing by Geyer during the “Frozen Jr.” musical rehearsals.
The district is asking anyone wanting to share any information about the matter to contact Norwin School District Assistant Superintendent Dr. Natalie McCracken at nmccracken@norwinsd.org or by calling 724-861-3000 x1115.
State law requires volunteers who will be working with children to submit valid Act 34 and Act 151 clearances (child abuse and state police criminal history) and to renew them every five years.
Fayette County District Attorney Rich Bower said he would need more information about the matter at Norwin before deciding whether that would impact Geyer’s probation.
A phone call made to the North Huntingdon Police Department and Geyer’s attorney in Fayette County case were not returned.
